

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported that its first quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 18% to $1.58, compared to $1.34, a year ago. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter GAAP revenues were $1.90 billion, compared to $883 million, prior year. Adjusted net revenue grew to $1.729 billion, compared to $1.725 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.



Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020.



