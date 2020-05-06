

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.25 billion, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $2.12 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 billion or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $32.71 billion from $34.88 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.90 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $32.71 Bln vs. $34.88 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

