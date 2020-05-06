OneTrust Releases Free IAB TCF 2.0 CMP for Publishers

Create, customize and publish an IAB TCF 2.0-compliant CMP in minutes

ATLANTA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today launched a free tool for publishers to create a consent management platform (CMP) that complies with the updated IAB Transparency & Consent Framework v2.0 (TCF 2.0). In just a few steps, the TCF 2.0 CMP Builder gives publishers the ability to build and customize a CMP to collect consent across the digital advertising ecosystem in compliance with TCF 2.0, the GDPR, the ePrivacy Directive and more.

Get started for free with the TCF 2.0 CMP Builder

Publishers have until June 30, 2020 to support TCF 2.0. The updated framework gives publishers tools to comply with the GDPR with updated guidance for consent, the right to object, and the right to withdraw consent. With TCF 2.0, consumers have greater control over data collected and used, and publishers have a standardized way to comply with the ePrivacy Directive and GDPR. As an IAB-registered CMP for web and mobile, publishers can leverage the top-ranked OneTrust CMP to upgrade to IAB TCF v2.0.

The free TCF 2.0 CMP Builder offers same-day support for TCF 2.0 and seamlessly integrates with any existing site for publishers to easily capture, store and communicate preferences to downstream technology partners. Banners come pre-populated and are automatically updated with the IAB TCF list of registered vendors and purposes, and users can manage or change preferences at any time.

The TCF 2.0 CMP Builder leverages OneTrust CMP technology - the most widely used CMP, according to AdZerk research, and works in a few simple steps:

Choose from IAB-specific banners, preference center layouts and color schemes Customize the preference center content for purposes and IAB stacks Set the scope of notice to a global or EU audience Install CMP by copying the code snippet to an existing website

Learn more about the TCF 2.0 CMP Builder

"Publishers need to upgrade to TCF 2.0, so we created a free, simple tool so they can have same-day support for the updated framework," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "With the TCF 2.0 CMP Builder, publishers can create, customize and publish a CMP for their website, and demonstrate compliance with the GDPR in just a few clicks."

To get started with a free TCF 2.0 CMP Builder, visit our website. For information on how OneTrust supports advertising platforms and consent frameworks, or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

Resources:

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and trust technology. More than 5,000 customers use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance Regulatory Research Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

