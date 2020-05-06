Genesys Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Automation and Intelligence into its Workforce Optimization Solutions

The company's robust solutions suite includes WFO-enhancing functionality, such as predictive routing, agent chatbots, gamification, and customer journey mapping

SANTA CLARA, California, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American workforce optimization (WFO) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Genesys with the 2020 North American Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award. Genesys is a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. The company's comprehensive workforce engagement management (WEM) suite is fully embedded in its all-in-one contact center solution in the Genesys Cloud.

"With a full, in-depth range of WFO solutions under the Genesys Cloud WEM banner, the company is helping organizations deliver a comprehensive customer and employee experience," says Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst in customer contact. "Businesses benefit from the company's prescriptive approach that includes best practices, tools, ROI calculators, and other information to help them identify the solutions that will enable them to achieve target business outcomes."

Genesys is heavily invested in the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) across its portfolio. For instance, it was the first company to use AI in workforce management (WFM), employing more than 27 algorithms that enable automatic forecasting and scheduling. Its AI-powered forecasting delivers results within 30 seconds, permits scheduling in minutes, and enables side-by-side comparisons or 'what-if' scenarios.

The company has integrated WEM capabilities across its portfolio, including predictive routing, agent assist, performance DNA, gamification, desktop process automation, voice of employee (VoE), mobile apps, and modern agent desktops. Genesys WFO apps engage agents by allowing them to participate fully in their own performance evaluations and improvement, training, and scheduling.

"With its competitive displacement program, Genesys offers organizations a seamless migration path from legacy platforms to the cloud. This approach is expected to set the company up for long-term growth," notes Jamison. "Further, innovative ongoing investments with the use of AI and related technologies will continue to set Genesys up for success."

The Innovation Excellence Best Practices award is bestowed upon industry-leading companies reinventing themselves, or businesses entering a new market and contending for leadership, through R&D investments and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com