Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today announced the promotion of Ron Agam to Chief Product Officer to lead efforts to ensure forward-looking innovation and value proposition of products for its clients and prospective customers.

As the business world continues to change and disruption becomes essential, organizations need to prepare themselves with process management tools. Signavio's technology enables businesses to uncover workflows and collaborate to make smarter decisions, faster, then capture and apply intelligent changes to business processes. Formerly Vice President of Product and Strategy with Signavio, Agam will bring his global experience in enterprise and start-ups to best understand customers' needs and formulate product strategies to align the Signavio Business Transformation Suite with them.

"We are proud to have Ron join our executive team as Chief Product Officer and look forward to his help in continuing to drive product innovation that meets customer needs," said Dr. Gero Decker, Co-founder and CEO, Signavio. "His experience across industries is invaluable to help us continue to deliver customer excellence while providing powerful business process management tools."

"Transformation is no longer a task organization undertaken every few years, it's ongoing," said Agam. "As Chief Product Officer, I look forward to working with our customer community and advisory board to engage and innovate for the best solutions to meet their needs."

Before joining Signavio in 2019, Agam was Vice President of Product and Strategy at Amdocs and Co-founder and CEO of Talk2. He holds an MBA from Kellogg Northwestern and a B.Sc. in Physics from Tel Aviv University.

Agam's new appointment comes on the heels of Signavio introducing its platform to 500 new customers in 2019 and securing a $177 million investment in July to fuel its continued international expansion and bolster investment in its product suite. To learn more about how the Signavio Business Transformation Suite can improve processes please click here.

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million process models across the globe. www.signavio.com

