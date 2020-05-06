Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual General Meeting 6 May 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Schibsted ASA was held on 6 May 2020. The meeting was conducted as a virtual meeting due to COVID-19.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, ref. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 14 April 2020, including the following:

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Satu Huber and Karl-Christian Agerup as a new member of the Board of Directors, and to re-elect the remaining shareholder-elected board members, with the exception of Marianne Budnik who did not stand for re-election.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the Board authority to increase the share capital. The authority is limited to 10% of the share capital within the B-share class. The authority includes the right to set aside the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant Board of Directors the authorization to buy back up to 10% of the Company's shares for a period from the date of this Annual General Meeting and until the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2021.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to reduce the Company's share capital by NOK 2,213,482 through the redemption of 4,426,964 own shares (3,543,657 A-shares and 883,307 B-shares), following the completion of a share buyback program in March 2020.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.schibsted.com.

