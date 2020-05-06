Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Price Law Group Is Prepared To Assist Consumers and Businesses File for Bankruptcy As A Result of COVID-19

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Price Law Group who is a group of professional bankruptcy attorneys that are standing by and ready to consumers and businesses with bankruptcy filings as a result of the financial crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Price Law Group has professional bankruptcy attorneys who specialize in Chapter 13 filings in the state of California, Arizona, Texas and Nevada. With the nation's current financial state in chaos as a result of COVID-19, millions of Americans have found that they are without a job or source of income. Many have been placed on indefinite leave, had their hours or wages cut, or furloughed. Residents in California, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada that were living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make ends meet as it is are now faced with the inability to meet their financial obligations. Chapter 13 bankruptcy can be the right solution for many and can help you get the financial relief that you need. Price Law Group also offers Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings related to COVID-19 to residents in these same states.

To make their presence known for the services they provide, Price Law Group has engaged Findit to assist with improving their online presence and exposure for bankruptcy filings as a result of COVID-19. Findit will produce crafted content around Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings as a result of COVID-19 to reach the residents in the states Price Law Group offers services in who may be researching online how and where to get assistance. Utilizing Findit's claim your name feature, Price Law Group added 5 Findit names related to COVID-19 related Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings in the states they provide services in. Findit is currently in the process of setting up each URL for Price Law Group.

The URLs Price Law Group Added Are:

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-13-bankruptcy-attorneys

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-13-bankruptcy-attorney-california

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-13-bankruptcy-attorneys-nevada

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-13-bankruptcy-attorneys-arizona

findit.com/covid-19-chapter-13-bankruptcy-attorneys-texas

As these URLs are set up, content will be posted through each URL to target the keywords that match up to each individual URL.

Findit also completed three videos for Price Law Group on COVID-19 related bankruptcy filings which can be found on Youtube and will be added to their website. Watch one of these videos here.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With the horrible pandemic that is going on right now, we know many Americans are facing the difficult decision of how to get out of the financial hole that they are in. COVID-19 has brought this country to a halt and we want to do all we can to provide individuals who are struggling with the contact information of attorneys that specialize in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy throughout the country. Price Law Group is taking on new cases in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. We hope this can help some of the people out there who are in need.

Finditt is offering online marketing services to other bankruptcy attorneys across the US who specialize in Chapter 13 bankruptcy. States are available and we can help you improve your online presence and exposure so you can reach the individuals and business owners who are in need of financial relief as a result of the COVID-19 financial crisis. Findit only assists 1 firm per state with marketing campaigns. Contact us today at 404-443-3224 to set up your online marketing campaign with us.

About Price Law Group

Price Law Group has protected thousands of financially distressed clients since 1991. Our team is skilled at making sure that you know and understand all of the available options concerning your debt. With offices conveniently located throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, we make it simple to serve you.

Price Law Group - Bankruptcy Lawyers

Our firm at Price Law Group is composed of a dedicated team of bankruptcy attorneys who is a nationwide team serving several states. We have helped over 100,000 individuals who were facing debt problems and provided them with a legal solution to their financial situation. If you find yourself in need of legal counsel, choose our firm for personal service and attention to detail in pursuing your interests.

We pride ourselves in having the respect of bankruptcy courts wherever we provide legal services. Bringing well filed and prepared bankruptcy petitions to the court provides our clients with the security they need in facing this difficult time.

For help with your debt situation, our committed legal team is ready to represent you in a myriad of ways to get you back on your feet.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

