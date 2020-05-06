EGF Theramed Health Corp: EGF Theramed Health Closes Joint Venture With Acquisition Of 30% Interest Of Biosynthesis Company, Pharmadelic Labs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed on the joint venture transaction with Pharmadelic Labs Corp. ("Pharmadelic Labs"), previously announced on May 4, 2020.

Pursuant to the announced Joint Venture and Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pharmadelic Labs and its shareholders, the Company has acquired a 30% equity interest in Pharmadelic Labs through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,000,000 of its common shares to the shareholders of Pharmadelic Labs. The Company also issued 225,000 common shares as transaction fees to arm's length parties. The securities are subject to certain pooling restrictions as disclosed in the May 4th news release.

Pharmadelic Labs is a private Nevada corporation with research facilities in British Columbia and Alberta. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the parties will collaborate at the Company's lab facilities in Nevada, for the further development and commercial exploitation of certain of Pharmadelic Lab's intellectual property focused on creating biosynthesis pathways for psilocybin.

The Company further reports that Jeff Lipton, Chief Financial Officer of Pharmadelic Labs, has joined the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Lipton has practiced corporate, tax and securities law for over three decades and was called to the Bar in the UK and Canada. He also has an MBA and is a CFA. Mr. Lipton has held posts as a regulator, manager, investment banker and senior executive across a wide and diversified group of companies and industries. With extensive experience in capital markets and technology, he lends managerial capacity and credibility to corporate endeavors.

George Anstey, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmadelic Labs stated, "We are excited that EGF Theramed Health recognizes the huge potential of the psilocybin market in treating mental health. We look forward to collaborating on innovative processes using synthetic DNA taken from mushrooms to produce a final product that will be made quicker, cheaper, and of a higher and more consistent quality than growing the product under traditional production methods."

David Bentil, the Company's CEO commented, "This joint venture with Pharmadelic Labs compliments our current work in the CBD space and allows us to gain entry into an exciting new vertical market in health sciences. Collaborating with Pharmadelic Labs will allow us to continue to benefit from the ongoing expansion of their growing suite of intellectual property development."

On closing of the transaction GeneWeaver Inc., a British Columbia private company, has ownership and direction or control over 1,446,328 common shares, representing 16.62% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The Company has been advised that the securities were acquired by GeneWeaver Inc. for investment purposes and it has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although it may, in the future, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation, please go to the Company's profile of SEDAR.

About PHARMADELIC LABS CORP.

Pharmadelic Labs is genetically designing proprietary processes to help create pharmaceutical grade psilocybin-derived ingredients in a synthetic lab environment. Genetic engineering and biosynthesis expedite a process that creates unique modified psilocybin ingredients in a far more efficient and cost effective manner than a traditional greenhouse environment.

Further information can be found at www.pharmadeliclabs.com

Mental health is one of the biggest unsolved health problems in the world. It is pervasive; it is estimated that up to one quarter of Americans can suffer a mental disorder in any given year.[1] This has a striking economic impact; treating mental health is estimated to cost the US more than $280 billion per year[2] - before economic losses due to time off work is calculated. The global antidepressants market is estimated to grow to over $22 billion by 2025[3] - this represents a huge potential market for psychedelic drugs to enter.

Current treatments such as opioids have potentially harmful side effects such as addictiveness, but psychedelic drugs like psilocybin may avoid these downsides of addiction. An article published by Johns Hopkins University in 2018 recommended that the government downgrade psilocybin's classification to Schedule IV: a drug with "low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence".[4] It has shown promising results in treating depression, as well as in palliative care.

As the government and more pharmaceutical companies recognize the medical treatment potential of psychedelic substances, it is important that access to compounds like psilocybin is made easier. Pharmadelic Labs is aiming to achieve this by creating biosynthesis pathways for psilocybin.

About EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:MED, OTCQB:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is seeking to be the first company to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "Natural Products and Herbal Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of natural products on the cardiovascular system.

