Mobile Application Market Size Expected to Reach USD 407.31 Billion By 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile application is one of the fastest-growing industries and will continue to expand at a significant pace due to increased smartphone and internet penetration.The global impacts of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will affect the mobile application market significantly in 2020.

The global mobile application market size in 2018 was estimated at USD 106.27 Billion and expected to hit USD 407.31 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-3C188/Mobile_Application

The study focuses on the market analysis of mobile apps, growth opportunities, constraints, and trends. The report offers Porter's five forces analysis to understand the effect on the mobile device market of various factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive strength of rivals, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and buyer bargaining power.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-3C188/mobile-application-market-global

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MOBILE APPLICATION MARKET SIZE

The demand for mobile applications is increasing at a substantial pace and involves many new entrants in the mobile application development industry. The gaming segment is expected to grow with the rise in advances in AR & VR. Increased application of augmented reality and Virtual Reality is expected to increase the mobile application market size.

Increasing investments in digitization and increased adoption of the Internet of Things Technology and Mobile Connected Smart Objects are expected to provide substantial opportunities for growth of the mobile application market size during the forecast period.

Rise in the customer base for the e-commerce industry and increased focus on apps specifically used for health & fitness is expected to increase the mobile application market size. The number of online customers has increased dramatically due to growth in the e-commerce sector, product selection, enticing deals, and numerous discounts that are only available on e-platforms. The advantage of having a mobile application for even a small business is that it improves brand recognition and offers a whole new level of e-commerce user experience, helps create customer loyalty, gathers feedback, and helps stand out from the crowd.

MOBILE APPLICATION SHARE ANALYSIS

The gaming segment is expected to hold the largest market share for mobile applications in 2018 and is projected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. This exponential rise is due to an increase in the number of mobile gaming applications in developing countries.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest mobile application market share. It is closely followed by Europe . The dominance of North America & Europe is due to a rise in the disposable income and gaming population.

is expected to hold the largest mobile application market share. It is closely followed by . The dominance of & is due to a rise in the disposable income and gaming population. The Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate over the forecast period as the area experiences large amounts of downloads for mobile applications. The increasing penetration of smartphones is further anticipated to increase the Asia-Pacific mobile application market share.

MOBILE APPLICATION MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Several big players and many of the new entrants in the third-party application developers shape the dynamic mobile device industry landscape. The leaders are constantly innovating with the latest technologies and investing in R&D to stay ahead of the competition.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-3C188/Mobile_Application_Market

MOBILE APPLICATION MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Mobile Application Market By Marketplace

Google Play Store

Apple App. Store

Others.

Mobile Application Market By Apps Category

Gaming

Entertainment & Music

Health & Fitness

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & ECommerce

Education & Learning

Others.

Key players profiled in the mobile app market are

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

BlackBerry Ltd.

Fueled

LeewayHertz

Adept Business Solutions

Burgan National Information Systems Co.

Verbat Technologies.

Others.

Mobile Application Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Others

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-3C188

SIMILAR REPORTS

? Intelligent Apps Market Report

Intelligent apps use artificial intelligence, big data & analytics, cognitive computing, and other functionalities to provide an advanced analytical output that can be used for various applications, such as virtual personal assistants, email prioritization, virtual customer assistants, security software, business applications, and more. The overall goal of intelligent apps is to work in harmony with existing tools and to make information more focused and personalized.

The global intelligent apps market is driven by the increasing need for advanced analytical tools, technical developments in new product creation, and expanded demand for big data & analytics. The presence of low awareness of products and services, however, is expected to hinder the market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3C21/intelligent-apps

?mHealth App Market Report

The mHealth market is driven primarily by the growing implementation of digital technology in healthcare and the need to shorten long waiting times for specialists. The mobile user applications is experiencing rapid growth, particularly healthcare apps that help consumers self-manage illness, wellness, and chronic conditions. The rise in awareness of staying up to date about their own healthcare decisions is expected to fuel the rise in the adoption of mHealth apps.

This study focuses on the status of the global mHealth App, future outlook, growth potential, key industry, and key players. The objective of this study is to present the growth of the mHealth App in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12T1835/global-mhealth-app

?Mobile Application Development Market Report

High market penetration of smartphones, increasing IoT market, and high use of mobile apps, particularly for applications like gaming, media, e-commerce, and social networking, are the major factors driving the growth of the Mobile Application Development market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-27A2097/global-mobile-application-development

?Mobile Application Management Solutions Market Report

Mobile Application Management (MAM) software manages company data protection accessible via a mobile device by providing and controlling enterprise software on smartphones and tablets for the customers.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12Z1158/global-mobile-application-management

?Mobile Application Security Platform Market Report

The security market for mobile apps has been segmented based on technologies, implementation styles, user groups, and industry verticals. The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, based on regions. From 2015 until 2020, the global market will be given for each country.

Major mobile application security ecosystem players were established across the region and their products, medium of distribution; their regional presence was understood through in-depth discussions.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0A240/mobile-application-security-platform

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg