City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 05-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 167.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 168.50p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 05-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 65.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 65.27p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP33.06m

Borrowing Level: 27%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528