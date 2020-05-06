Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 14:46
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 6

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 05-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue167.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue168.50p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 05-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue65.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue65.27p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP33.06m
Borrowing Level:27%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
