Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) ("TriStar or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Mr. Nick Appleyard, will be presenting at the 2020 OTC Market Virtual Investor Conference on May 7th, 2020 at 12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time. A live feed of the presentation will be available to investors by logging into https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR and registering for the event.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Presentation Details:

DATE: Thursday, May 7th,2020

TIME: 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

Recent Company Highlights

Royal Gold completed US$8 million purchase of 1.5% NSR royalty

Exploration work generating drill targets, beyond known resource areas

Pre-feasibility infill drilling nearly complete, results to date compelling

Permitting advancing, EIA work starting

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

For further information, please contact:



TriStar Gold Inc.

Nick Appleyard

President and CEO

480-794-1244

info@tristargold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55418