Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3WW ISIN: CA7613662021 Ticker-Symbol: 52IB 
Berlin
06.05.20
08:10 Uhr
0,079 Euro
+0,004
+5,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REVELO RESOURCES CORP0,079+5,06 %