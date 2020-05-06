Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 256.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 249.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---