Mittwoch, 06.05.2020
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 14:52
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 05-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                            285.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                          287.40p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                            285.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                          287.41p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

