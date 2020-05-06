Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 05-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 285.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 287.40p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 285.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 287.41p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---