

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at softest pace in eleven months in March, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose by a calendar-adjusted 3.5 percent year-on-year in March, after a 11.2 percent increase in February.



The latest growth in sales was the lowest since May last year, when sales rose 2.6 percent.



Sales of non-food products grew 12.7 percent annually in March and sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel decreased by 16.7 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 7.5 percent annually in March, following a 4.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

