Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 06-May-2020 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: May 6, 2020 The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 27,530,000 with a maturity of 62 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (06.05.2020). Board Decision Date 07.11.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Securities Dept Securities Security Type Sale Type Sale To Public Offering-Sale Qualified To Qualified Investor Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Overseas Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Maturity Date 07.07.2020 Maturity (Day) 62 Interest Rate Type Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01A92 Starting Date of Sale 05.05.2020 Ending Date of Sale 05.05.2020 Maturity Starting Date 06.05.2020 Nominal Value of Capital 27,530,000 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Redemption Date 07.07.2020 Payment Date 07.07.2020 In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 61993 EQS News ID: 1037211 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1037211&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

