BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria retail sales declined in March, due to Covid-19 pandemic, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding trade in motor vehicles and including petrol stations, declined a price-adjusted 13.7 percent year-on-year in March.



In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 12.9 percent annually in March.



The sales dropped due to the government order to close companies as a measure of Covid-19 pandemic. Sales in the food-sector were particularly affected in March by, down 29.0 percent, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a calendar and seasonally adjusted 15.6 percent in March.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products grew 11.9 percent and sales in non-foodstuffs decline the most by 29.0 percent.



In the first quarter, retail sales value fell 1.5 percent and sales volume decreased 2.7 percent.



