

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices declined in April, mainly due to the fall in prices of fuels and lubricants, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.97 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.03 percent decrease in March. Economists had expected a 0.55 percent decline.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.20 percent in April.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy core consumer prices increased 0.05 percent annually in April and rose 0.33 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that the wholesale prices declined 10.75 percent annually in April, following a 7.43 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 3.15 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

