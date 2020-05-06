Joins Global Community Committed to Ensuring the Security of Internet Systems Internally and for Its Customers

OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, announced it has become a CIS SecureSuite Member. CIS is a globally recognized center of excellence for internet security whose members are actively involved in the ongoing identification of internet threats, and whose expertise helps the organization identify, design, promote, and support best practice guidance for securing systems and data.

"OutSystems has set the security standard for application development with features specifically designed for the enterprise and those organizations working with sensitive, core, and customer data," said José Casinha, OutSystems CISO. "OutSystems already has a rigorous security practice in place, which includes SOC2 Type II compliance, multiple ISO certifications, and ongoing compliance with data and cloud security organizational guidelines, all helping us maintain and grow a list of nearly 200 security checks built into our platform. The addition of CIS SecureSuite membership will allow us to share our own knowledge around application and cloud security, while accessing a tremendous amount of real-time information and expertise to help secure ours, and our customers', internet resources more effectively."

CIS Benchmarks, an important component of CIS SecureSuite, are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations as guidance for meeting compliance requirements mandated by industry or government entities. Access to these standards will help ensure OutSystems builds and updates its platform with the latest configurations and best practices for cybersecurity as they relate to specific industries such as banking and finance, insurance, and healthcare.

"We welcome OutSystems as a CIS SecureSuite Member, and look forward to collaborating with them to help enhance their cybersecurity posture," said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President General Manager, Security Best Practices.

OutSystems deep commitment to system and data security is evident in the depth and breadth of its security program, which includes support for OAuth, 2FA security, and data encryption. The platform also supports SOC 2 and SOC 3 compliance, and in 2018, the company announced OutSystems Sentry, an additional security, risk management, and proactive monitoring solution for the cloud, making OutSystems a SOC2 Type II compliant low-code cloud platform.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

