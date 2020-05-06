Happiest Minds Contributes INR 32 Lacs Towards COVID-19 Relief Including 125K Meals Towards Akshaya Patra

SAN JOSE, California, London and BENGALURU, India, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies, a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced a contribution of INR 32 lacs towards COVID-19 relief including 125K meals towards The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Happiest Minds Technologies, the Happiest Minds' team and Ashirvadam Trust, of which Ashok Soota is the Founder Trustee, have together contributed a sum of INR 32 lacs to The Akshaya Patra Foundation, PM CARES Fund, Govt. of Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund, R K Mission Shivanahalli COVID-19 Distress Response, etc.

Happiest Minds celebrates smilestones with acts of giving - this tradition of donating meals to The Akshaya Patra Foundation in the name of the company's team, customers, partners, advisory and statutory boards has continued since its inception. The company has till date contributed 1.43 million meals to The Akshaya Patra Foundation and is set to cross 2 million meals by the time of IPO. The current 125K meals, brings the total contribution to 1.55 million meals.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "These are unprecedented times for the global community. We are grateful that we have been able to ensure business continuity and safety of our teams by ensuring that more than 99% of our workforce are working from home from Day 1 of the lockdown. As the Mindful IT Company, we are happy to share and care by doing our bit for society during this pandemic."

Happiest Minds, the Mindful IT Company, applies agile methodologies to enable digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights. We leverage a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: Big Data Analytics, AI & Cognitive Computing, Internet of Things, Cloud, Security, SDN-NFV, Blockchain, Automation including RPA, etc. Positioned as "Born Digital . Born Agile", our capabilities span across product engineering, digital business solutions, infrastructure management and security services. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

