Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
06.05.2020 | 15:04
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAVDATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.3093B61ND55 (UK)06 May 2020


Date: 06 May 2020

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com

