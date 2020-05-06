Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Promotions of Michael Albrecht and Sam Lissner

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading investor in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the promotions of Michael Albrecht to Managing Partner and Sam Lissner to Principal.

"We are delighted to be promoting Michael and Sam," said Ross Posner, Managing Partner. "They were part of the initial team that launched Ridgewood Infrastructure and have made important contributions every step of the way."

Mr. Posner added: "Michael and I have worked together for the better part of a decade. I'm very pleased to recognize his leadership and expertise as Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. I look forward to partnering with Michael as we continue to grow our business."

"Additionally, it has been our pleasure to work with Sam, whose promotion to Principal reflects his many accomplishments and trajectory within our firm," Mr. Posner said. "These promotions enhance the depth of our leadership team and continue to position Ridgewood Infrastructure for ongoing success."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure invests in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market. It is part of the affiliated Ridgewood Companies, a leading real asset investment manager with $6 billion in total capital and commitments.

Ridgewood Infrastructure is investing its inaugural Fund, which was oversubscribed and closed at its $600 million hard cap. With a focus on the U.S. lower middle market, Ridgewood Infrastructure directly originates investments that provide essential services to customers, and it implements responsible and operationally focused initiatives to enhance value. Through this strategy, Ridgewood focuses on creating beneficial outcomes for stakeholders with investments that generate long-term, high-quality, non-correlated cash flows.

Recent Ridgewood Infrastructure investments include the Vista Ridge Regional Water Supply Project, a 142-mile water pipeline supplying San Antonio, Texas with approximately 20 percent of its fresh water under long-term contract, and SiEnergy, a regulated natural gas utility serving approximately 25,000 customers.

