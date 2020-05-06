Optomec Announces Aluminum 3D Printing Capability Using Directed Energy Deposition

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Optomec - a leading, privately-held global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing (AM) equipment and software today announced an advancement in capability for the company's LENS Directed Energy Deposition (DED) systems relative to AM and repair of aluminum alloys. This innovation can be used to deposit any aluminum alloy, including those recently developed specifically for improved properties with AM processing.

Optomec LENS systems can successfully process all common materials used for Additive Manufacturing including Steels, Titanium, Nickel, Copper, and now, Aluminum.

Aluminum DED processing opens the transportation and aerospace industries to AM and repair of complex aluminum alloy parts.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information, visit optomec.com.

