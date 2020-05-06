Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5H0 ISIN: US45866F1049 Ticker-Symbol: IC2 
Tradegate
06.05.20
11:54 Uhr
87,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,5086,5015:44
85,5086,0015:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC87,00+1,16 %