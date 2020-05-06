Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
WKN: A2PKMZ ISIN: US6700024010 Ticker-Symbol: NVV1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2020 | 15:17
Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Conference call details are as follows:
Date: May 11, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode:1274143
Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors" / "Events"
Conference call and webcast replay:
Dates:Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, May 11, 2020 until
7:30 p.m. ET May 18, 2020
Dial-in number:(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 1274143
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors" / "Events", until August 11, 2020

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address urgent, global health needs. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461

