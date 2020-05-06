Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8RH ISIN: CA7300201042 Ticker-Symbol: 4XA 
Frankfurt
06.05.20
08:00 Uhr
0,218 Euro
-0,002
-0,91 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2240,25216:58
0,2300,24816:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC0,218-0,91 %