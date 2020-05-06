Firefighting Foam Market to Garner $ 1.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand from end-use industries and government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have propelled the growth of the global firefighting foam market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Firefighting Foam Market by Type (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF), Protein Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, and Others):Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global firefighting foam industry was pegged at $856.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major motivators of the market

Increase in demand from end-use industries and government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have boosted the growth of the global firefighting foam market. However, ban on fluorinated firefighting foams hamper the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in fire extinguisher products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Firefighting Foam Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5104?reqfor=covid

The aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) segment dominated the market

Based on type, the AFFF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global firefighting foam market. The segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. The aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) can be used in both class A and class B fire cases, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyzes segments including alcohol resistant aqueous film forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, and synthetic detergent foam.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5104

Oil & gas to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. This is due to wide use of firefighting foams in the oil & gas industry, as the sector is prone to fire outbreaks. In addition, the oil & gas companies need to comply with several stringent rules & regulations regarding fire safety, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyses the aviation, marine, and mining segments.

Asia Pacific held the lion's share, North America to grow gradually

The market across Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.9% in between 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, and South Korea. On the other hand, region across North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The market also offers an in-depth study of regions including LAMEA and Europe.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5104

Major market players

Dr. Sthamer

National Foam

Angus Fire Ltd.

Kerr Fire ,

, Sffeco Global

DafoFomtec Ab

Solberg, Auxquima

Perimeter Solutions

Eau&Feu

DIC Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc

Ansul

Chemguard

Williams Fire

Sabo Foam

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-foam-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Microcellular Polyurethane Foam Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Material Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Expanded Polystyrene Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Bio-Based Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg