

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) Wednesday announced positive results from the ADVANCE trial, a Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy of Otezla or Apremilast in adults with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.



The multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study showed that oral Otezla 30 mg twice daily achieved a statistically significant improvement, compared with placebo.



The trial achieved 75 percent improvement from baseline at week-16, confirming the secondary endpoints.



Currently, Otezla is approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.



Psoriasis is a serious, chronic inflammatory disease that causes raised, red, scaly patches to appear on the skin, typically affecting the outside of the elbows, knees or scalp.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken