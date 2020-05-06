AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 05/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 67.863388 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39119248 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 62016 EQS News ID: 1037469 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2020 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)