AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2020 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF DEALING DATE: 05/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.8223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175910 CODE: PR1S ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 62022 EQS News ID: 1037481 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2020 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)