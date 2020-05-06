

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States surpassed 70,000 with 1.2 million confirmed cases of infection.



As daily death toll moving around 1000 in recent days, President Donald Trump said it's time to reopen businesses, and Vice-President Mike Pence suggested the White House coronavirus task force could be disbanded within weeks.



A total of 1,204,475 cases and 71,078 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the U.S., as per latest data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



This makes up nearly one third of the global cases, and more than one-fourth of people died of the pandemic worldwide.



Authorities in 213 countries and territories have reported more than 3,680,376 novel coronavirus cases worldwide since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization in December.



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 257,000.



Of all the infections reported in the U.S., 321,192 are in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country. The number of casualties reached 25124 in the state, as of John Hopkins' 7:00 a.m. ET update on Wednesday.



New Jersey (8244 deaths and 130593 infections), Michigan (4183 deaths, 44451 infections), Massachusetts (4212 deaths and 70271 infections), Louisiana (2115 deaths, 29996 infections), Illinois (2834 death, 65889 infections), Pennsylvania (3179 deaths, 53864 infections), California (2388 deaths, 58685 infections) Connecticut (2633 deaths, 30621 infections), Florida (1471 deaths, 37439).



Meanwhile, President Trump announced a $600 million aid to the Navajo Nation during a roundtable meeting with Native American leaders.



