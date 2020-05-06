Nimble announces collaboration to discover and develop novel peptide-based compounds for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics

MADISON, Wisconsin, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimble Therapeutics, Inc. today announced a collaboration with Roche Diagnostics to accelerate discovery of novel peptide-based molecules for the development of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro diagnostic assays.

Nimble will extend its proprietary peptide synthesis, screening and optimization platform to enable faster discovery and optimization of promising compounds for detecting SARS-CoV-2. Roche will leverage its world-class capabilities to develop in vitro diagnostic assays for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

"We are extremely motivated to partner with Roche to tackle this global COVID 19 health crisis" said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nimble Therapeutics. "This partnership expands our discovery capabilities, demonstrating the power and breadth of the Nimble platform in rapidly discovering novel compounds."

Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is bringing the power of parallel chemical synthesis to discovery of novel diagnostics and therapeutics. Nimble's proprietary technology enables the rapid synthesis, screening and engineering of millions of scaffolded natural and modified macrocyclic peptidomimetics. Nimble has also developed a variety of biological assays that aid in the empirical screening and optimization of molecules with more favorable drug-like properties. The company is developing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to leverage its technology across many therapeutic areas. For more information please see www.nimbletherapeutics.com.

