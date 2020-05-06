Virtual Data Room Market to Reach $3.63 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 13.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in need to store & transact huge volume of data during Merger & Acquisition (M&A) in a secure manner and surge in demand for venture capital drive the growth of the global virtual data room market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Virtual Data Room Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Business Function (Marketing & Sales, Legal, Finance, and Workforce Management), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global virtual data room market garnered $1.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.63 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in need to store & transact huge volume of data during Merger & Acquisition (M&A) in a secure manner and surge in demand for venture capital drive the growth of the global virtual data room market. However, cyber security concerns and scarcity of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption among SMEs would create new opportunities in the next few years.

The solution segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total share of the global virtual data room market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to solutions being cheaper and faster to deploy. However, the service segment would witness the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in need of various services including managed services and professional services.

The on-premise segment to maintain its highest contribution by 2026

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share of the global virtual data room market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution by 2026. This is attributed to the improved security features offered by the on-premise model. However, the cloud segment is would register the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to convenience and flexibility provided by cloud.

North America to continue its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global virtual data room market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to rise in cyber-attacks, financial theft, and data theft. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in IT outlays among enterprises in the developing economies such as China and India.

Leading market players

Brainloop AG

Caplinked Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Drooms GmbH

Ethos data

Firmex Corporation

Intralinks Holdings Inc.

Merrill Corporation Ltd.

shareVault

Vault Rooms Inc.

