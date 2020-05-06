

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew at the softer pace in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in March, following an 8.1 percent increase in February.



Sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew 15.1 percent annually in March.



Sales of non-food products remained unchanged, while hose of motor vehicles in specialized stores fell 8.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 3.6 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 3.9 percent annually in March and rose 5.0 percent from the prior month.



