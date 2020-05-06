MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 06-May-2020 / 17:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | May 6, 2020 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (May 6, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the first coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-04 series in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018 , International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 Identification number of the 4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of securities issue and the date October 29 2019 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period the first coupon period which the yield is paid for: (05.11.2019-05.05.2020) The total amount of the 344,100,000 (three hundred and interest to be paid against forty four million one hundred bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest to 34.41 (thirty four rubles 41 be paid against one bond: kopecks) per each bond The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: April 30, 2020 The date of the obligation May 6, 2020 fulfilment: The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 344,100,000.00 following the reporting (three hundred and forty four period: million one hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 62025 EQS News ID: 1037507 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 06, 2020