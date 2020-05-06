Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 7, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. Please find details in the attached file. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=774391