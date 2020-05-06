BH Macro Limited - Potential Treasury Share Sales

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")



(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)



LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29



Potential Treasury Share Sales

6 May 2020



Further to publication on 5 May 2020 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 30 April 2020, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 3277 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $34.10 per share, reflecting a 2% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 30 April 2020. All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 11 May 2020. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's brokers, J.P. Morgan Cazenove.



Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805

Email: charlotte.r.crowe@jpmorgan.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001



