AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Dubai Insurance Company (PSC) (DIC) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect DIC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

DIC's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, with Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) scores expected to remain comfortably in excess of 50% at the 99.6% confidence level, supported by strong organic capital generation. The assessment factors in the company's strong liquidity and prudent reserving, which incorporates buffers over the actuarial best estimate. An offsetting factor is the heightened potential volatility that shareholders' equity is subject to as a result of DIC's equity holdings, although the company maintains adequate capital buffer to absorb these fluctuations. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers DIC's high dependence on reinsurance as evidenced by a retention ratio of 13.5% in 2019. The associated counterparty credit risk is mitigated partially by the use of a strong reinsurance panel.

DIC has enhanced its market position successfully in a highly competitive market without compromising technical profitability in recent years. In 2019, DIC grew its gross written premium (GWP) by 82.5% to AED 970.5 million, benefiting from the introduction of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) product in October 2018, for which DIC is the consortium leader. Historically, DIC's business mix was concentrated primarily in motor and medical lines, consistent with other domestic market participants. The introduction of the Worker Protection Program for the MOHRE and across several Free Zones, which accounted for approximately 51% of 2019 GWP, led to additional diversification in the company's product offering, with motor and medical lines of business remaining material contributors to revenues.

The company has a track record of strong operating performance as demonstrated by an excellent five-year (2015-2019) weighted average AM Best calculated combined ratio and return on equity (ROE) of 76.0% and 9.6%, respectively. DIC reported a technical profit of AED 68.2 million in 2019, equating to an ROE of 14.9%, compared with AED 43.2 million in 2018. The MOHRE product has contributed positively to the company's technical earnings, albeit all lines were profitable during the year. DIC's performance benefits from significant inward reinsurance commissions. AM Best expects prospective underwriting performance to remain strong, although exposure to equities could introduce some volatility in total comprehensive income.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005646/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0310

jessica.botelho@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Salman Siddiqui

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0331

salman.siddiqui@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com