

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford, with design and testing consultation from 3M, said it begins shipping urgently needed powered air-purifying respirators or PAPRs to health care workers.



3M will sell and distribute the newly designed Ford Limited-Use Public Health Emergency PAPR through 3M-authorized distributors to maximize speed and efficiency in deploying these technologies to heath care workers. Ford-built PAPRs also can be ordered directly from Ford.



3M will provide technical support for health care workers using the new PAPRs. 3M's authorized distributors moved exceptionally fast to make these products available for order within days.



3M and Ford will donate any profits they earn from the sale of the PAPR to COVID-19 related nonprofit organizations.



