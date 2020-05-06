Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed MobiCard, Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC Pink: PTOP) ("the Company"), the company behind the revolutionary digital business card platform that allows individuals to seamlessly share their contact information virtually from anywhere. CEO of the Company, Josh Sodaitis, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"We've been staying safe, Everett. MobiCard has been staying very productive. In fact, I've actually recruited someone new to the MobiCard team for the Investor Relations department," shared Sodaitis to start the interview. Sodaitis then introduced William Hernandez to Stock Day listeners and MobiCard shareholders. "Hello Everett and MobiCard shareholders! It has been a pleasure to join the MobiCard team, and I am super excited for the MobiCard app to launch," said Hernandez.

"I am originally from the Dominican Republic, and have been an American citizen for the past eighteen years. I speak Spanish fluently and have a lot of family and contacts still in the Dominican Republic," shared Hernandez. "Once the enterprise apps launch, I plan to focus on growth and adding users to the platform in an entirely other country besides the USA," said Hernandez. "Obviously, having multiple countries using the app in the beginning will only accelerate the growth and user-base of MobiCard."

Jolly then referred to the Company's last interview with the Stock Day podcast, and noted that MobiCard had just launched their application with the Google Play Store and were waiting for it's placement in the Apple App Store. "Where are we at in this process?" he asked. "Apple has stated that they are not processing any apps that are not coronavirus related," explained Sodaitis.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Sodaitis shared that the Company is continuing to grow. "With 80% of this virus spread by physical contact and 20% of it being airborne, sharing an electric business card via text, email, or social media is more important than it's ever been before," said Sodaitis.

Sodaitis then elaborated on the Company's options in accelerating the approval of the MobiCard application through Apple. "You can submit a written request so that we can make a case that we are essential to businesses in an economic sense," said Sodaitis. "We plan to put that request in very soon," he added.

"What do you think will be the driving force going forward?" asked Jolly. Sodaitis discussed his primary goals for the Company, including getting the financials current. "I am personally spearheading the task of getting the financials completed," he shared, adding that he has officially hired a local Boston-based forensic accounting team to handle the accounting and book work necessary to get their financials current. "I am hoping that we'll have the financials wrapped up within 30-45 days," he shared. "This is a game changer. This is a top-notch firm, and this will expedite the completion of the financials."

To close the interview, Sodaitis shared the importance and potential of becoming current with the Company's financials. "In summary, we've made new additions to our team, we're staying safe during the pandemic, and we're working diligently, if not even harder than before," said Sodaitis, adding that they will continue working with Apple to deem the Company essential. "I look forward to coming back on your show and delivering more good news to come soon," closed Sodaitis.

About MobiCard

MobiCard is a digital business card platform that allows individuals to seamlessly share their contact information virtually from anywhere. Be the first to utilize and improve business productivity as well as strengthening relationships between businesses in addition to client and agent business practices. There is no limit to the creativity and ingenuity that this app can provide for business promotion and networking with a new way to set a fast pace business progression and seeing results beyond belief. These were the same ideals behind the creation of this app.

