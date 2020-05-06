Technavio has been monitoring the industrial pump rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Corp., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals, Inc., and Xylem Inc, are some of the major market participants. Although the benefits of pump rental services will offer immense growth opportunities, constraints associated with the changing regulatory norms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Benefits of pump rental services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, constraints associated with the changing regulatory norms might hamper market growth.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Industrial Pump Rental Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Water Utility
- Construction
- Type
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Positive Displacement Pumps
- Other Pumps
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial pump rental market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Pump Rental Market Size
- Industrial Pump Rental Market Trends
- Industrial Pump Rental Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies innovations in service delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial pump rental market growth during the next few years.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial pump rental market, including some of the vendors such as Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Corp., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals, Inc., and Xylem Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial pump rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pump rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial pump rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial pump rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pump rental market vendors
