NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.4% in 1st quarter 2020

Heading: 1st quarter 2020 revenues

Nanterre, May 6, 2020 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

Organic growth up 5.4% in 1st quarter 2020

(€ millions) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 growth of which organic Revenues 128.7 135.3 +5.1% +5.4%

Achievements

Despite the lockdown in effect since March 17, the Group achieved organic growth of +5.4% in the 1st quarter of 2020 (compared with +4.2% over the same period last year).

The operating profit (*) stood at 9.3% of revenues (compared with 9.5% for the 1st quarter of 2019 excluding exceptional capital gains).

Compared with the 2019 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position (net cash of €218.3 million at December 31, 2019) has not changed significantly.

Outlook

Organic growth in the 1st quarter, a significant proportion of recurring managed services contracts, low exposure to affected sectors and a probable acceleration of the digital transformation constitute a favorable context. However, the fall in GDP announced at a minimum of -8% (for France) leads the Group to forecast revenues of approximately €475 million for 2020, with an operating profit of at least 6%.

In view of the current high exogenous uncertainties, this estimate is naturally less precise than those of previous years and may be revised in the light of the behavior of economic agents in the coming quarters, which is difficult to predict.

(*) unaudited and after inclusion of 0.2% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 5,400 experts, the NEURONES Group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading of their information systems.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations :

O'Connection

Floriane Monnier

Tel.: +33 (0)6 32 37 57 28

fmonnier@oconnection.fr (mailto:fmonnier@oconnection.fr)



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) Investor Relations :

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

