Canadian General Investments (CGI) is managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates. He stresses that despite the tough macro backdrop as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he is sticking to the company's philosophy and fundamental investment process, which has generated a very long-term record of outperformance versus the Canadian market. The manager says: 'We will not veer off into unknown, dangerous territories and away from our core, proven strengths. It is easy to fall victim to near-term pressures, but doing so has proven to handicap and impair returns otherwise available. We rely on our experience and learnings of the past in an effort to avoid such pitfalls, and make every effort to provide our shareholders with the results to which they have become accustomed.'

