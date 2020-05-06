Anzeige
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
06.05.20
17:20 Uhr
21,950 Euro
+0,300
+1,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2020 | 18:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors on the first quarter of 2020

Real estate portfolio: € 932 million, 4% growth

Value increase due to sharpening yields in logistics real estate of 9 bp on average

EPRA earnings per share: € 0,36 (€ 0,38 1st quarter 2019)

EPRA NAV: € 22,45 per share (€ 21,79 as at 31 December 2019)


Occupancy rate: 91% total, decrease of 2% points
89% offices: almost stable
93% logistics real estate: decrease of 2% points

Limited debt ratio: 40%

Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,4% 1st quarter 2019)

Intended gross dividend per share for 2020: € 1,53 at the same level as for 2019

Expected EPRA earnings per share for 2020 between € 1,60 and € 1,65 based on the current forecasts

Solid basis due to sectoral spread of tenants, € 119 million non-withdrawn credit lines and strong balance sheet with solid financial ratios

Attachment

  • Results first quarter 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0abcf5dd-21fa-4842-88bf-1e175fb436ca)
