RUBIS RUBIS: Publication of 2019 Universal registration document 06-May-2020 / 17:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, May 6 2020 - 5:35 pm Rubis announces the publication of its 2019 Universal registration document, which was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Market Authority - AMF) on April 29, 2020. This document is available: · on the company's website at www.rubis.fr [1] (in the section "Publications - Financial Reports - Registration documents"). · at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière, 75116 Paris). The Registration Document includes notally: · the annual financial report; · the report of the Supervisory Board on the corporate governance (including a detailed presentation of the corporate officers compensation); · the Statutory Auditors' reports on the separate financial statements, on the consolidated financial statements, on the regulated agreements and on the report of the of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance); · Non-Financial Information Statement and report of the independent third party on the consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement; · information on the Statutory Auditors' fees. ***** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 E-mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr Partnership Limited by Shares with share capital of EUR 125,482,065 Paris trade and companies register No. 784 393 530 - APE Code 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Publication of 2019 Universal registration document Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IGMGWVTAGC [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 1037575 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1037575 06-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=1037575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e0aef6ef0ece509378341d7bbecadbb&application_id=1037575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2020 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)