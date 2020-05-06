Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest engagement on market intelligence solution for a medical device packaging company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to exceed their sales expectation and realize savings of over $2.7 million.

As packaging plays a pivotal role in maintaining the quality of products in the medical device industry, an effective and safe packaging technique should be implemented to protect medical devicesagainst external factors. However, following the packaging guidelines and strict regulatory standards of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is a major hurdle facing companies in the medical device packaging industry. Also, companies are under the need to stay abreast of market changes and create packaging materials that retain the quality of products and ensure durability in the long run.

The business challenge

The client is a medical device packaging company based out of Europe. The client wanted to understand the prevailing market dynamics in the US medical device packaging industry to create an informed expansion strategy. They wanted to examine critical factors including investment environment, industry development, and regional market changes. However, they needed a research partner to provide them with effective market assessment and industry research to guide their way forward. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted US medical device packaging industry analysis. This phase of the engagement helped the client to gain a better understanding of the current and future market potential for their medical device packaging products in the US. Based on our insights, the client also gained an understanding of the market demographics and competitive scenario.

The next phase of the engagement involved market opportunity assessment. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market opportunity assessment helped the client to review potential barriers to market entry, identify supply chain risks, and understand regulatory requirements in the US. In addition, the client was also able to identify medical device packaging trends and alternatives that need to be focused on in the coming years.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the medical device packaging market client to:

Analyze factors such as industry development, investment environment, US medical device packaging market size, and market opportunities

Clear the medical package testing procedures faster

Design products that are robust to withstand shipping through all types of climates and a variety of physical hazards

Exceed their sales expectation and realize savings of over $2.7 million

