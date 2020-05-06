Cyprus-based CFD Broker, TradeATF, Announces Digital Sponsorship With Argentine FA

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeATF, a well-established and licensed Cyprus-based CFD Broker since 2013. The Broker is duly authorized and regulated by the CySEC and provides its services on an international level focused on EU countries, this week excitedly announced a digital sponsorship of the Argentine National Team under Argentine Football Association (AFA).

This initial agreement, which is valid through July 31, 2021, was signed into effect with some of the world's most notable football players, including Messi, Aguero, Dyballa, and Higuain as part of the men's national team.

AFA, the national governing body for football in Argentina, welcomed the sponsorship, which will provide TradeATF with a presence on all AFA digital assets, campaigns, and activations involving the men's and women's football teams.

TradeATF is constantly looking for ways to support organizations, charities, and other kinds of athletic groups around the world, showing everyone what's possible when cross-collaboration occurs. As the coronavirus shuts down communities, collaboration, and sporting events around the world - possibly through 2021 - TradeATF wanted to position themselves to be an asset to those in need.

Especially today, these kinds of commercial revenues are important to the AFA economy, helping them to consolidate all the projects required in a new stage of Argentine football.

Formed in 1893, the Argentine Football Association is the eighth-oldest in the world. The national team is one of eight to have won the FIFA World Cup, having done so in 1978 and 1986, as well as placing as the runner-up in 1930, 1990, and 2014. Associated with football prodigies, many Argentine players play in the best European leagues and earn some of the highest football salaries in the world.

Considering that football is a universal language for so many people, TradeATF is working to ensure this legacy is accessible after the coronavirus subsides.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.59% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

TradeATF is operated by Hoch Capital Ltd., a Cypriot Investment Firm (CIF), authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under the license no. 198/13, in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II).

