

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cruise is set to become the first actor to act in a movie shot in outer space.



The joint project by Space X and NASA would be 'the first narrative feature film -- an action adventure -- to be shot in outer space', Deadline reported.



The head of the U.S. space agency confirmed the news on social media.



'NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station. We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality,' NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter.



It is not clear when will Tom Cruise fly into the International Space Station for the unnamed movie.



Cruise played an astronaut in 2013 film Oblivion, but he film was shot on earth.



Cruise narrated for the IMAX documentary that was shot on board the space station in 2002.



The winner of three Golden Globe Awards and three nominations for Academy Awards, Cruise is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.



Hollywood's most popular action hero is known as a daredevil who does not opt for dupes to do his stunt roles.



