Technavio has been monitoring the rice noodles market and it is poised to grow by USD 855.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Kikkoman Corp., Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Manassen Foods, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., THAITAN FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Rice Noodles Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Rice Vermicelli
- Rice Stick
- Others
- Geography
- China
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Rest Of APAC
- End-user
- Retail
- Foodservice
Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rice noodles market report covers the following areas:
- Rice Noodles Market Size
- Rice Noodles Market Trends
- Rice Noodles Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rise in product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the rice noodles market growth during the next few years.
Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the rice noodles market, including some of the vendors such as Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Kikkoman Corp., Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Manassen Foods, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., THAITAN FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rice noodles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rice noodles market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rice noodles market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rice noodles market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice noodles market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rice vermicelli Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rice stick and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foodservice Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Thailand Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vietnam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Indonesia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.
- Kikkoman Corp.
- Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.
- Manassen Foods
- NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
- PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk
- Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- THAITAN FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co. Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005602/en/
