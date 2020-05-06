Technavio has been monitoring the rice noodles market and it is poised to grow by USD 855.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Kikkoman Corp., Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Manassen Foods, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., THAITAN FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rice Noodles Market is segmented as below:

Product Rice Vermicelli Rice Stick Others

Geography China Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Rest Of APAC

End-user Retail Foodservice



Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rice noodles market report covers the following areas:

Rice Noodles Market Size

Rice Noodles Market Trends

Rice Noodles Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the rice noodles market growth during the next few years.

Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the rice noodles market, including some of the vendors such as Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Kikkoman Corp., Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Manassen Foods, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., THAITAN FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rice noodles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rice noodles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rice noodles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rice noodles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rice noodles market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rice vermicelli Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rice stick and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foodservice Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Thailand Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vietnam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indonesia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.

Kikkoman Corp.

Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.

Manassen Foods

NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.

THAITAN FOODS INTERNATIONAL Co. Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

