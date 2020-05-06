Technavio has been monitoring the vanadium redox battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.84 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Big pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co. Ltd, CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc., Gebr. SCHMID GmbH, Golden Energy Century Ltd., redT energy Plc, Solibra Energy Storage Technologies GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., UniEnergy Technologies LLC, Vionx Energy Corp., and VRB Energy Inc. are some of the major market participants. The environmental impact of battery disposal will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Environmental impact of battery disposal has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Vanadium Redox Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Vanadium Redox Battery Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Renewable Solutions
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Vanadium Redox Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vanadium redox battery market report covers the following areas:
- Vanadium Redox Battery Market Size
- Vanadium Redox Battery Market Trends
- Vanadium Redox Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing investments in renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the vanadium redox battery market growth during the next few years.
Vanadium Redox Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vanadium redox battery market, including some of the vendors such as Big pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co. Ltd, CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc., Gebr. SCHMID GmbH, Golden Energy Century Ltd., redT energy Plc, Solibra Energy Storage Technologies GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., UniEnergy Technologies LLC, Vionx Energy Corp., and VRB Energy Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vanadium redox battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vanadium Redox Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vanadium redox battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vanadium redox battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vanadium redox battery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vanadium redox battery market vendors
